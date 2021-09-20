International Day of Peace-2021 to be observed on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :International Day of Peace-2021 will be observed in Pakistan, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday with a special focus on ending the tendencies of all kind of violence from society and ensuring peaceful co-existence.

Each year the day is observed around the world on September 21.

This year, the United Nations General Assembly has devoted the day to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire, under the theme "Recovering Better for an Equitable and Sustainable World." Since its inception in 1947, Pakistan has played a proactive role for regional and global peace at every level and its efforts could be seen in defusing tension and restoring peace in Palestine, Gulf countries, Afghanistan.

Whereas in Kashmir brutal Indian forces had crossed all norms of humanity to suppress innocent and unarmed people, struggling for their legitimate right to self-determination.

Pakistan is one of the longest-serving and largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions, as its participation started in 1960 in Congo and so far more than 200,000 Pakistani soldiers have participated in 60 missions in 28 countries.

Pakistan still has more than 7,000 personnel deployed in nine countries as part of 14 ongoing UN missions.

Over 160 Pakistani troops have embraced martyrdom while restoring peace and stability in some of the world's most turbulent regions.

During his visit to Pakistan last year, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres appreciated the contribution of Pakistani women in peacekeeping. "Pakistan is a leader in championing women peacekeepers and an example for other troop contributors," he said.

"Participation in UN peacekeeping operations is now a tenet of Pakistan's foreign policy. It takes its inspiration from the policy statement of the founder of the nation that Pakistan wants peace with all nations of the world," said Prof Tughral Yamin told a leading national daily in an interview.

Yamin, who teaches peacekeeping as a subject, has written a book titled 'UN Peacekeeping Operations in Somalia 1992-1995: A Pakistani Perspective'.

Maj Gen (retd) Inamul Haque said "Our prominence in such operations has earned both our country and forces immense goodwill."He said Pakistan's commitment to UN peacekeeping was "driven by the feeling that we have certain responsibilities under the UN Charter and we need to fulfill them."He added, "Pakistanis, as a nation, also have a strong urge to help other people and nations in times of crisis, irrespective of religion and creed."