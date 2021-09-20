UrduPoint.com

International Day Of Peace-2021 To Be Observed On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 10:11 PM

International Day of Peace-2021 to be observed on Tuesday

International Day of Peace-2021 will be observed in Pakistan, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday with a special focus on ending the tendencies of all kind of violence from society and ensuring peaceful co-existence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :International Day of Peace-2021 will be observed in Pakistan, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday with a special focus on ending the tendencies of all kind of violence from society and ensuring peaceful co-existence.

Each year the day is observed around the world on September 21.

This year, the United Nations General Assembly has devoted the day to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire, under the theme "Recovering Better for an Equitable and Sustainable World." Since its inception in 1947, Pakistan has played a proactive role for regional and global peace at every level and its efforts could be seen in defusing tension and restoring peace in Palestine, Gulf countries, Afghanistan.

Whereas in Kashmir brutal Indian forces had crossed all norms of humanity to suppress innocent and unarmed people, struggling for their legitimate right to self-determination.

Pakistan is one of the longest-serving and largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions, as its participation started in 1960 in Congo and so far more than 200,000 Pakistani soldiers have participated in 60 missions in 28 countries.

Pakistan still has more than 7,000 personnel deployed in nine countries as part of 14 ongoing UN missions.

Over 160 Pakistani troops have embraced martyrdom while restoring peace and stability in some of the world's most turbulent regions.

During his visit to Pakistan last year, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres appreciated the contribution of Pakistani women in peacekeeping. "Pakistan is a leader in championing women peacekeepers and an example for other troop contributors," he said.

"Participation in UN peacekeeping operations is now a tenet of Pakistan's foreign policy. It takes its inspiration from the policy statement of the founder of the nation that Pakistan wants peace with all nations of the world," said Prof Tughral Yamin told a leading national daily in an interview.

Yamin, who teaches peacekeeping as a subject, has written a book titled 'UN Peacekeeping Operations in Somalia 1992-1995: A Pakistani Perspective'.

Maj Gen (retd) Inamul Haque said "Our prominence in such operations has earned both our country and forces immense goodwill."He said Pakistan's commitment to UN peacekeeping was "driven by the feeling that we have certain responsibilities under the UN Charter and we need to fulfill them."He added, "Pakistanis, as a nation, also have a strong urge to help other people and nations in times of crisis, irrespective of religion and creed."

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Somalia Afghanistan World United Nations Palestine Visit Congo Azad Jammu And Kashmir September Women All From

Recent Stories

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer o ..

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer of UAE’s food and water secur ..

29 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

59 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Inte ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authorit ..

2 hours ago
 UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Eme ..

UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Emerging Economies on Future Read ..

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are rea ..

Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are ready to welcome the world: Nahay ..

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for web ..

Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for website visitors

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.