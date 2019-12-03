International Day of people with disabilities observed in GB

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country International Day of people with disabilities was observed across Gilgit Baltistan here on Tuesday.

Several events were held in the region to mark the day and highlighting issues pertaining to persons with disabilities.

Social welfare department GB took out a rally from Chief Minister Secretariat to Gilgit Press Club. Besides people other segments of the society, special persons with different disabilities participated in the rally.

The participants were holding placards reading different slogans with regard to importance of the day and rights of special persons.

Secretary Social Welfare department Mumin Jan Secretary Information Fida khan were also presented .On the occasion Secretary Social Welfare Mumin Jan while talking to APP said that main objective of event was to observe this day and drew attention of concerned authorities towards problems facing the persons with disabilities.

He said that government of GB had taken a number of special measures for welfare of the persons with disabilities.

He said that Rs5 million had been distributed among special persons and in second phase 690 registered special person with disabilities would be receiving Rs 2500 each on monthly basis for next 20 months.

He said that disability act had already been approved by GB Assembly which was a good sign for special persons, adding that three percent job quota had been reserved in government departments for the special persons.

Besides, the chief minister GB had issued special orders to government departments to provide easy access to special persons.