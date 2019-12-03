UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Day Of People With Disabilities Observed In GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 02:51 PM

International Day of people with disabilities observed in GB

Like other parts of the country International Day of people with disabilities was observed across Gilgit Baltistan here on Tuesday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country International Day of people with disabilities was observed across Gilgit Baltistan here on Tuesday.

Several events were held in the region to mark the day and highlighting issues pertaining to persons with disabilities.

Social welfare department GB took out a rally from Chief Minister Secretariat to Gilgit Press Club. Besides people other segments of the society, special persons with different disabilities participated in the rally.

The participants were holding placards reading different slogans with regard to importance of the day and rights of special persons.

Secretary Social Welfare department Mumin Jan Secretary Information Fida khan were also presented .On the occasion Secretary Social Welfare Mumin Jan while talking to APP said that main objective of event was to observe this day and drew attention of concerned authorities towards problems facing the persons with disabilities.

He said that government of GB had taken a number of special measures for welfare of the persons with disabilities.

He said that Rs5 million had been distributed among special persons and in second phase 690 registered special person with disabilities would be receiving Rs 2500 each on monthly basis for next 20 months.

He said that disability act had already been approved by GB Assembly which was a good sign for special persons, adding that three percent job quota had been reserved in government departments for the special persons.

Besides, the chief minister GB had issued special orders to government departments to provide easy access to special persons.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Job Gilgit Baltistan Reading Event From Government Million

Recent Stories

Someone throws shoe at Asim Azhar during concert

5 minutes ago

Pakistan attracts foreign investment due to pruden ..

5 minutes ago

681 POs, 249 drug traffickers, 213 illicit weapon ..

5 minutes ago

Tehran Wants to Sue US $130Bln for Civil Unrest in ..

5 minutes ago

2010s hottest decade in history, UN says as emissi ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan earns over $203 million by exporting tran ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.