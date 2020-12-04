UrduPoint.com
International Day Of Persons With Disabilities Marks In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:06 PM

International Day of Persons with Disabilities marks in Sukkur

A ceremony was held in connection with nternational Day of Persons with Disabilities here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :A ceremony was held in connection with nternational Day of Persons with Disabilities here on Friday.

Addressing to ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar said that education and technical training were necessary for the special children to make them able to lead a successful life like common people.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure education and technical training to them as the government has been issued financial aid for the special persons. Government has allocated special quota in services for special persons, he added.

He assured full assistance to concerned officials for fulfilling the legitimate demands of disabled persons and said that almost all departments have completed this procedure and the remaining are directed to ensure it at earliest.

