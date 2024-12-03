International day of persons with disabilities observed in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A special event marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities was held in Abbottabad, organized by the Social Welfare Department in collaboration with the education Department and UNICEF.

Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, graced the occasion as the chief guest, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan.

The event featured engaging performances and awareness presentations by children with special needs under the care of the Social Welfare Department. Their efforts were widely applauded by the audience, which included senior officials such as the Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer, Social Welfare Officer, UNICEF representatives, and delegates from various departments.

In his address, Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, emphasized the pivotal role persons with disabilities play in society. He called for collective efforts to support their welfare and underscored the need to provide opportunities and facilities that empower them to contribute meaningfully to society.

The children’s heartfelt performances and the powerful awareness messages delivered during the event resonated deeply with the attendees. The program inspired discussions on the importance of safeguarding the rights of persons with disabilities and highlighted the need for actionable measures to enhance their quality of life.