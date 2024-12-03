International Day Of Persons With Disabilities Observed In Abbottabad
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A special event marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities was held in Abbottabad, organized by the Social Welfare Department in collaboration with the education Department and UNICEF.
Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, graced the occasion as the chief guest, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan.
The event featured engaging performances and awareness presentations by children with special needs under the care of the Social Welfare Department. Their efforts were widely applauded by the audience, which included senior officials such as the Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer, Social Welfare Officer, UNICEF representatives, and delegates from various departments.
In his address, Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, emphasized the pivotal role persons with disabilities play in society. He called for collective efforts to support their welfare and underscored the need to provide opportunities and facilities that empower them to contribute meaningfully to society.
The children’s heartfelt performances and the powerful awareness messages delivered during the event resonated deeply with the attendees. The program inspired discussions on the importance of safeguarding the rights of persons with disabilities and highlighted the need for actionable measures to enhance their quality of life.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet
Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan
Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan
Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food authority recover 750 Kg of China salt1 minute ago
-
Recovered articles given to owners2 minutes ago
-
EU, WFP to strengthen Sindh’s health system2 minutes ago
-
District administration recovers 7 Kanal land from land mafia2 minutes ago
-
IHC stays action against ex-DG NAB2 minutes ago
-
Murad Ali Shah reiterates his govt's resolve for empowerment of persons with disabilities2 minutes ago
-
PRCS marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities2 minutes ago
-
16 days of campaign against gender based violence starts2 minutes ago
-
18 outlaws arrested; drug, weapon with ammunition recovered2 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect netted12 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab visits Pirzada, condoles death of his brother12 minutes ago
-
Annual flower exhibition to open at Jillani Park on 5th12 minutes ago