International Day of Persons with disabilities observed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed on Tuesday with a renewed commitment to create an inclusive society that provides equal opportunities of health, education and employment to the special persons.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is being observed around the world since 1992 by United Nations with objectives of promoting the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development.

The theme of the PWD Day for the year 2024 is “Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future.

To mark the day, likewise various organizations working for welfare and rights of persons with disabilities, Support and Dewa Welfare Association organized an event at KMC sports Complex that was attended by the former Chief Minster Sindh Justice ( R) Maqbool Baqir, Former Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi, Former MNA Kishwar Zehra, and representatives of DEWA Javaid Raees, Adnan Sarwar and large number of people.

The speakers at the occasion stated that persons with disabilities were important and valuable segment of the society and they should be provided with equitable opportunities of health, education and development.

The underscored the need of practical measures for ensuring provision of equal and inclusive opportunities for differently abled persons in education, health care, employment, and overall public life and carrying out PwDs focused legislation.