International Day Of Persons With Disabilities Observed In AJK
MIRPUR ( AJK ) : Dec 03 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Dec, 2024) The International Special Persons Day (physically handicapped) persons was observed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday with the renewal of the pledge to lend maximum possible services and collective efforts by all classes of the society for the rehabilitation of the disabled persons to enable them to spend life at par with normal people of the society.
Theme of the World Special Persons Day for 2024 was "Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future".
Seminars and symposiums, attended by representatives of various rehabilitation centers of the handicapped persons including blind, mentally, hearing impaired and physically retarded and deaf and dumb persons in various parts of AJK were the hall mark of the day in order to raise wisdom among the healthy people of the society to share their services for the rehabilitation of the handicapped / special persons.
The identical ceremonies were also held in various districts including Mirpur wherein speakers highlighted the importance of observance of the day around the globe. Speakers called for extension of maximum services by the people including philanthropists and the social welfare organizations for the rehabilitation of the disabled persons.
Major ceremony to mark the day was followed by a walk held under the auspices of the District administration with the coordination of various NGOs. Besides others, Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, SSP Khawar Ali Shoukat, President District Coordination Council of NGOs Dr. Tahir Mahmood, Founding Chief of KISE - Kashmir Institute of Special education Dr. Amjad Ansari, Founding Chairman of Zobia school of Education Khawaja Zaffar Iqbal, District Council Chairman Naveed Akhter Raja, Muslim Hands Qamar Atta Raja, Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi and others led the walk attended by a large number of physically handicapped students and teaching staffers of various Mirpur-AJK based schools of Special Education.
“This theme reflects a growing understanding that disability is part of the human condition. Almost everyone will be temporarily or permanently impaired at some point in life. Despite this, few countries have adequate mechanisms in place to respond fully to the needs of people with disabilities.In 2020, speakers recalled.
The World Special Persons Day reminds as how to overcome the disability issues with the with the assistance of the Government and NGOs.
Speaking on this occasion emphasized that the need of hour was to reserve at least 2% of the employment quota by the government for jobless disable persons in Azad Jammu Kashmir.
Speakers called for the delivery of all required facilities to the physically handicapped persons including disabled children considering them the special citizens in true perspectives instead of only relying upon the lip service to make them the useful citizens of the country at par with the normal children.
They suggested to impart training to the special persons that how to tackle with disability and how to stop spinal injury.
They called for Collaborative efforts, accessibility of public building capacity througb building trainings of teachers exposure to other Organizations. Policy Advocacy with Government, Vocational Education and launching of awareness campaign with community and the parents for more individual and collective role for encouraging the rehabilitation of the special persons to make them useful citizens of the country.
