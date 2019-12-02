International Day of Persons with Disabilities to be marked tomorrow

Like other parts of the globe, International Day of Persons with Disabilities will be marked tomorrow on Dec 3 (Tuesday) across the globe including Pakistan to focus on issues that affect people with disabilities worldwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the globe, International Day of Persons with Disabilities will be marked tomorrow on Dec 3 (Tuesday) across the globe including Pakistan to focus on issues that affect people with disabilities worldwide.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities re-affirms and draws attention to the rights of people who live with disabilities.

The United Nations Decade of Disabled Persons was held from 1983 to 1992 to enable governments and organizations to implement measures to improve the life of disabled persons all over the world.

On October 14, 1992, as this decade drew to a close, the UN General Assembly proclaimed December 3 as the International Day of Disabled Persons. This day was first observed on December 3, 1992. On December 18, 2007, the assembly changed the observance's name from the "International Day of Disabled Persons" to the "International Day of Persons with Disabilities". The new name was first used in 2008.