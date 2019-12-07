International day of persons with disabilities observed

A special ceremony here on Saturday was arranged to mark international day of persons with disabilities under auspices of Special Education Department in collaboration with Rotary Club and Punjab Council of the Arts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :A special ceremony here on Saturday was arranged to mark international day of persons with disabilities under auspices of Special education Department in collaboration with Rotary Club and Punjab Council of the Arts.

The event was attended by Zain Zia ul Haq, District Governor Rotary Club Mubarik Ali Shahid, District Education Officer Dr Fauzia Khurshid and Director Punjab Council of the Arts, Waqar Ahmed .

The children presented tableaus, folk dances, folk songs, national songs, and speeches.

The speakers applauded the performances of the children.