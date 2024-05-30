International Day Of Potato Being Observed
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) International Day of Potato is being observed on Thursday.
The Day was established by the General Assembly in December 2023 to promote awareness of the many cultural, economic, nutritional and environmental benefits of potatoes.
Potatoes provide accessible and nutritious food and improved livelihoods in rural and other areas where natural resources, especially arable land and water are limited and inputs expensive.
Potato is a climate-friendly crop, as they produce low levels of greenhouse gas emissions in comparison to other crops.
