International Day Of Rural Women To Be Celebrated On Oct 15

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 03:20 PM

International day of Rural Women to be celebrated on Oct 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The international Day of Rural Women will be observed on October 15 (Tuesday) with theme of 'Rural Women and Girls Building Climate Resilience' to recognize the services of rural women in food production and food security.

Like other years , this year too many people, government agencies, community groups and non-government associations would celebrate the International Day of Rural Women on October 15.

Television, radio, online websites, and print media in Pakistan will also broadcast or publish the special features to promote the day through organizing awareness workshops and seminars.

The first International Day of Rural Women was observed on 15 October in 2008.

This day was established by the General Assembly in its resolution 62/136 on 18 December 2007.

It recognizes "the critical role and contribution of rural women in enhancing agricultural and rural development, improving food security and eradicating rural poverty." As the world faces a critical need to act against climate change, this year's theme highlights the important role that rural women and girls play in building resilience to face the climate crisis.

Rural women represent the backbone of many communities, but they continue to face obstacles that prevent them from realizing their potential. The devastating impacts of climate change add to their hardship.

Almost a third of women's employment worldwide is in agriculture. Women cultivate land, collect food, water and essential fuels, and sustain entire households, but lack equal access to land, finances, equipment, markets and decision-making power.

