International day of Seafarer observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) International Day of the Seafarer was observed across the globe on Tuesday.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) designated 25 June as the International Day of the Seafarer

in 2010.

The day also aimed to support and promote seafarers and sailors who are essential to the global trade and transport industry.

This year, the campaign will highlight seafarers' contributions to making the maritime sector a safer workplace.