Open Menu

International Day Of Seafarer Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM

International day of Seafarer observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) International Day of the Seafarer was observed across the globe on Tuesday.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) designated 25 June as the International Day of the Seafarer

in 2010.

The day also aimed to support and promote seafarers and sailors who are essential to the global trade and transport industry.

This year, the campaign will highlight seafarers' contributions to making the maritime sector a safer workplace.

Related Topics

June Industry

Recent Stories

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

2 hours ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

3 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

3 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

5 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

6 hours ago
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

19 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan