UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Day Of Seafarer To Be Observed On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 07:50 PM

International Day of Seafarer to be observed on Thursday

International Day of the Seafarer would be observed on Thursday, June 25, across the globe including Pakistan aiming to honour the world's two million seafarers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :International Day of the Seafarer would be observed on Thursday, June 25, across the globe including Pakistan aiming to honour the world's two million seafarers.

This year, the annual Day of the Seafarer will be celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs in collaboration with food and Agriculture Organization would organize a webinar (Zoom) to celebrate and recognize the contribution made by the Pakistan fisherman.

An international convention on standards of training, certification and watchkeeping for fisherman would be organized. IMO Maritime Safety Division Technical Officer Jongchul Park would deliver a lecture on the topic.

Second lecture would be organized on the Safety of Life at Sea Fisherman. Head, Marine Technology and GBS Subdivision for Marine Technology and Cargoes Sandra Rita Alln utt would shed light on the topic.

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary General Kitack Lim in his message, highlighted the unique and essential work of seafarers.

"Just like other key workers, seafarers are on the front line in this global fight. They deserve our thanks. But they also need and deserve quick and decisive humanitarian action from governments everywhere, not just during the pandemic, but at all times," Lim said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Agriculture June All From Million

Recent Stories

SCLD continues to exempt students from paying fees

1 hour ago

&#039;KIKLABB&#039; allows entrepreneurs to issue ..

2 hours ago

MinFS&R to incentivise locust collection for conve ..

6 minutes ago

Kohat police arrest 30 proclaimed offenders during ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey to Open Airport COVID-19 Testing Centers by ..

6 minutes ago

Statue of French Statesman Splashed With Paint in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.