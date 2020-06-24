International Day of Seafarer to be observed on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

International Day of the Seafarer would be observed on Thursday, June 25, across the globe including Pakistan aiming to honour the world's two million seafarers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :International Day of the Seafarer would be observed on Thursday, June 25, across the globe including Pakistan aiming to honour the world's two million seafarers.

This year, the annual Day of the Seafarer will be celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs in collaboration with food and Agriculture Organization would organize a webinar (Zoom) to celebrate and recognize the contribution made by the Pakistan fisherman.

An international convention on standards of training, certification and watchkeeping for fisherman would be organized. IMO Maritime Safety Division Technical Officer Jongchul Park would deliver a lecture on the topic.

Second lecture would be organized on the Safety of Life at Sea Fisherman. Head, Marine Technology and GBS Subdivision for Marine Technology and Cargoes Sandra Rita Alln utt would shed light on the topic.

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary General Kitack Lim in his message, highlighted the unique and essential work of seafarers.

"Just like other key workers, seafarers are on the front line in this global fight. They deserve our thanks. But they also need and deserve quick and decisive humanitarian action from governments everywhere, not just during the pandemic, but at all times," Lim said.