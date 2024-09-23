Open Menu

International Day Of Sign Languages Observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The International Day of Sign Languages is being celebrated globally on Monday to raise awareness about the importance of sign language and advocate for the cultural identity of the deaf community.

The United Nations General Assembly established the day in 2018 to promote and protect the rights of people with hearing impairments.

This year’s theme, “Sign up for Sign Language Rights,” urges world leaders to officially recognize and promote sign language rights within their respective countries.

The World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) has called on government officials to sign this year’s theme in their national sign languages as a show of support for the deaf community.

The WFD, which represents around 70 million deaf people globally through its 135 national associations, proposed the creation of the International Day of Sign Languages.

The day was first celebrated in 2018 as part of the International Week of the Deaf, an initiative that began in 1958 and is now recognized globally from September 24 to September 30 each year.

