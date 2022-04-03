UrduPoint.com

International Day Of Sport For Development And Peace To Be Marked On April 6

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 12:20 PM

International Day of Sport for development and peace to be marked on April 6

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :International Day of Sport for Development and Peace will be marked on April 6 across the globe including Pakistan to recognise the power of sport in promoting peace and erasing cultural barriers worldwide.

Sport is a positive way of achieving goodwill, healthy competition and cooperation across all cultures.

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace promotes healthy lifestyles and emphasizes the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) to focus on giving access of sports to as many people as possible.

It is a day when some of the world's leading sportspeople work together with communities to bring sporting opportunities to enrich lives, particularly children.

The IOC and the UN have a long-standing commitment to use sports as a tool for social change and have worked together on many projects over the years. Both organizations have used sporting events, such as the Olympic Games, to bridge cultural understanding and improve education, health, economic and social development.

On August 23, 2013, the UN proclaimed that the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace would be celebrated on April 6 each year. This date also marks the opening of the first modern Olympic Games in Athens in 1896.

