International Day of the Girl Child observed in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The District Child Protection Unit Abbottabad Friday organized a significant event on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child, emphasizing the critical importance of girls' education and rights.

Additional Deputy Commissioner for Finance and Development Maleha Sahar while addressing the ceremony, stated that, "Awareness of girls' education and rights is the need of the hour; the path to success is only possible through education." She stressed the importance of educating daughters about their fundamental rights to ensure their future success and independence. Maleha Sahar highlighted education as a divine blessing, urging girls to pursue their studies to define their purpose in life and serve others.

She praised the vital roles of parents and teachers in shaping children's upbringing and character and commended the efforts of the Social Welfare Department, the Child Protection Unit, and the Education Department in child development.

Encouraging the use of modern resources like the internet and artificial intelligence (AI), she urged children to learn various skills and apply them positively.

Malia Sahar noted that today's women are contributing alongside men in various fields, underlining the necessity of this shift.

Highlighting the day's significance, Muhammad Ali explained that the Child Protection Unit's Primary mission is to protect children from exploitation, violence, and injustice, providing immediate support to those in danger and facilitating their safe relocation. The unit also raises awareness about children's rights and promotes their welfare through educational and rehabilitation programs, along with offering legal assistance and psychological counseling.

Psychologist Farzana Jadoon remarked that the International Day of the Girl Child, celebrated annually on October 11, aims to address critical issues faced by girls, including education, health, sexual violence, and child marriage. The United Nations established this day in 2011 to promote equal rights and better lives for girls.