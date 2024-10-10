Open Menu

International Day Of The Girl To Celebrate Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Like other parts of the world, the country would observe the 11th of October 2024 as International Day of the Girl under the theme of ‘Girls’ vision for the future’.

This year’s theme conveys both the need for urgent action and persistent hope, driven by the power of girls’ voices and vision for the future.

Today’s generation of girls is disproportionately affected by global crises of climate, conflict, poverty, and push-back on hard-won gains for human rights and gender equality. Too many girls are still denied their rights, restricting their choices and limiting their futures.

Yet, recent analysis shows that girls are not only courageous in the face of crisis, but hopeful for the future.

Every day, they are taking action to realize a vision of a world in which all girls are protected, respected, and empowered.

But girls cannot realize this vision alone. They need allies who listen to and respond to their needs. 

With the right support, resources, and opportunities, the potential of the world’s more than 1.1 billion girls is limitless. And when girls lead, the impact is immediate and wide-reaching: families, communities, and economies are all stronger, and our future is brighter.

It is time to listen to girls, to invest in proven solutions that will accelerate progress toward a future in which every girl can fulfill her potential.

