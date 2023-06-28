Open Menu

International Day Of The Tropics To Be Marked Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 01:20 PM

International day of the Tropics to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The International Day of the Tropics will be marked on June 29 (Thursday) across the globe that celebrates the extraordinary diversity of the tropics while highlighting the unique challenges and opportunities nations of the Tropics face.

It provides an opportunity to take stock of progress across the tropics, to share tropical stories and expertise and to acknowledge the diversity and potential of the region.

The Tropics is a region of the Earth, roughly defined as the area between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn.

Although topography and other factors contribute to climatic variation, tropical locations are typically warm and experience little seasonal change in day-to-day temperature.

An important feature of the Tropics is the prevalence of rain in the moist inner regions near the equator, and the seasonality of rainfall increases with the distance from the equator.

The tropical region faces several challenges such as climate change, deforestation, logging, urbanization and demographic changes.

