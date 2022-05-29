UrduPoint.com

International Day Of UN Peacekeepers Celebrated In Lahore Also

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

International Day of UN Peacekeepers celebrated in Lahore also

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :In order to celebrate the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers and express solidarity with the international community, Pakistani UN peacekeepers of civilian police, who have served at 15 UN missions, assembled at a local hotel here on Sunday.

The event was organised and conducted by M Ghalib Bandesha, retired inspector general of police, who served in Mozambique in 1994, in Bosnia 2001-02 and in Liberia in 2004-05.

Every year on May 29, the UN commemorates the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers to pay tribute to all men and women who served as military, police or civilians in peace keeping operations. The occasion offers a chance to applaud uniformed and civilian personnel's invaluable contribution to the work of the organisation. The theme for this year's UN Day was 'People, Peace, Progress. The Power of Partnerships'.

Speakers Afzal Cheema, Security Adviser in 4 missions from 1995-2015, A Razzaq Cheema, Police Observer in Bosnia and Liberia, Ms Shahzadi Gulfam, winner of International Female Peacekeeper Award for the year 2011, and Team Leader VPU in Timor Leste mission, Jawahir Shah, First-ever Contingent Commander of Police Contingent for Namibian mission in 1989-90 and Police Observer in Cambodia & Mozambique, Ahmad Raza Tahir, Contingent Commander of Police Contingent for Cambodian mission in 1992-93, and Sarmad Saeed Khan, Contingent Commander of Police Contingent for Liberian mission in 2004, lauded the services rendered by the UN and its peacekeepers in securing peace, security and stability in world's conflict zones and highlighted the importance of building partnerships between people, organisations, civil society and state organs with the purpose to achieve lasting peace on the globe.

Chief guest Kaleem Imam, who has served in UN missions, Chief of Ops in Mozambique in 1994, Planning Coordinator in Liberia 2004-05 and Police Commissioner in Darfur, Sudan in 2011-14, shared his mission experiences with the audience and urged the young peacekeepers to work enthusiastically and continuously under the flag of United Nations for the ideals of peace, stability and cooperation espoused by the Blue Helmets.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks from/ to the organisers/ participants and media.

The participants observed "a minute of silence" in the memory of fallen peacekeepers who laid supreme sacrifice of their lives in the line of duty.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Police United Nations Vote Civil Society Hotel Young Liberia Progress Sudan Cambodia Mozambique May Women Sunday Media Event All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

9 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

17 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

17 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

17 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.