International Day of Women in Science calls for accelerated global efforts to ensure women participation in Science

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :International Day of Women and Girls in Science to be marked across the globe on February 11 (Tuesday) is a reminder to accelerate the global efforts for ensuring women and girls' participation in science through removing the obstacles baring them to showcase their inner abilities in this male dominated field.

Women have been rendering remarkable services in every field of life however despite having immense capabilities, their reluctance to join the field of science puts question on the education system, which is unable to facilitate their participation in this field.

According to the data from the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), only 30 per cent of researchers worldwide are women.

The same percentage of female students is pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in higher education.

Globally, only three percent females are studying information and communications technology, five percent natural science, mathematics and statistics and eight percent engineering, manufacturing and construction.

Like across the globe, Pakistan will also observe the International Day of Women and Girls in Science under the theme, 'Investment in�Women�and Girls in�Science�for Inclusive Green Growth'.� However no such activity has been planned in this regard so far by the relevant ministry, according to the official source.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science, formally recognised by the United Nations in 2015, provides a platform to recognise the critical role that women and girls play addressing the major challenges of our time, through their active contributions in the fields of science and technology.

Celebrated on February 11, the day is an important opportunity to promote full and equal access to and to strengthen participation in science for women, girls and other underrepresented groups.