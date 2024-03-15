International Day To Combat Islamophobia Being Observed Today
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) International Day to Combat Islamophobia is being observed today ( Friday).
The United Nations General Assembly will hold the 62nd plenary in this regard.
Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram will deliver a statement on the occasion.
Recent Stories
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)
Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown against profiteers continue in City2 minutes ago
-
Man killed over resisting robbery11 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain dry in most districts in KP, cold in upper district continue11 minutes ago
-
AJK President calls EU to play role for solution of Kashmir issue21 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city31 minutes ago
-
Need to embody virtues of Hazrat Fatima (RA) in our lives: APHC leader Mirwaiz32 minutes ago
-
Car-bike collision in Hub claims 3 lives1 hour ago
-
Youth killed, brother injured over old enmity2 hours ago
-
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'12 hours ago
-
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions12 hours ago
-
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Prophet's Mosque12 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept12 hours ago