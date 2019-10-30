UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Day To "End Impunity For Crimes Against Journalists" To Be Marked On Nov 2

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:11 PM

International Day to

Like other parts of the globe, International Day to "End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists" will be marked on Nov 2 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan to highlight the attacks and violence against journalists and media workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the globe, International Day to "End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists" will be marked on Nov 2 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan to highlight the attacks and violence against journalists and media workers.

A panel discussion on "Safety of Journalists and Ending Impunity in Conflict Situations" was co-organized by the Permanent Mission of Greece to the United Nations, and by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

In the past twelve years more than 1,000 journalists have been killed for reporting the news and bringing information to the public. In nine out of ten cases the killers go unpunished. Impunity leads to more killings and is often a symptom of worsening conflict and the breakdown of law and judicial systems. UNESCO is concerned that impunity damages whole societies by covering up serious human rights abuses, corruption, and crime.

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed November 2 as the 'International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists' in General Assembly Resolution A/RES/68/163. The Resolution urged Member States to implement definite measures countering the present culture of impunity. The date was chosen in commemoration of the assassination of two French journalists in Mali on November 2, 2013.

It also urges Member States to do their utmost to prevent violence against journalists and media workers, to ensure accountability, bring to justice perpetrators of crimes against journalists and media workers, and ensure that victims have access to appropriate remedies. It further calls upon States to promote a safe and enabling environment for journalists to perform their work independently and without undue interference.

\778

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Corruption Resolution United Nations Mali Greece November Media

Recent Stories

5 minutes ago

Famous filmmaker Khwaja Khurshid remembered on dea ..

4 minutes ago

Thai Prime Minister Seeking to Restore Suspended U ..

10 minutes ago

Four die, eight injured as tractor trolley falls i ..

10 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for enhancin ..

10 minutes ago

Akbar-ur-Rehman and Naveed Malik hit tons, Hassan ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.