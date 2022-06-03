International delegation visits IUB; signs Letters of Agreement for various SDGs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :An international delegation on Friday visited the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and signed Letters of Agreement for Inter-Universities Consortium on Climate Change, Sustainability and Conservation (CCSC).

The delegation had fruitful discussion with the Vice Chancellor of IUB Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob. The international delegates included Dr Piyya Muhammad Rafi from Cardiff University, United Kingdom, Country Representative Catharsis Mental Health Solution, Germany Sana Nasir, CEO BritSol Nasir Elia and Muzaffar Iqbal Ch of Pasban-e-Adab Literary Forum Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Wajid Nasim Jatoi, said that the objectives were to find out the possible ways for collaboration and cooperation with international universities/organisations, who were working on different Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including climate action, health, agriculture, sustainability, conservation, and livelihood.