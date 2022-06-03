UrduPoint.com

International Delegation Visits IUB; Signs Letters Of Agreement For Various SDGs

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

International delegation visits IUB; signs Letters of Agreement for various SDGs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :An international delegation on Friday visited the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and signed Letters of Agreement for Inter-Universities Consortium on Climate Change, Sustainability and Conservation (CCSC).

The delegation had fruitful discussion with the Vice Chancellor of IUB Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob. The international delegates included Dr Piyya Muhammad Rafi from Cardiff University, United Kingdom, Country Representative Catharsis Mental Health Solution, Germany Sana Nasir, CEO BritSol Nasir Elia and Muzaffar Iqbal Ch of Pasban-e-Adab Literary Forum Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Wajid Nasim Jatoi, said that the objectives were to find out the possible ways for collaboration and cooperation with international universities/organisations, who were working on different Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including climate action, health, agriculture, sustainability, conservation, and livelihood.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Germany Nasir Cardiff United Kingdom Jatoi IUB From Agreement

Recent Stories

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Mo ..

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Monday

17 minutes ago
 Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Kh ..

Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Khan

42 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

57 minutes ago
 PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for f ..

PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for fans

2 hours ago
 CJP advises careful consideration for appointment ..

CJP advises careful consideration for appointment of NAB chairman

2 hours ago
 HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall ass ..

HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall assessment process: Senate told

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.