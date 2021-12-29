International delegation visits maternity wards of BMC, Civil Hospital Quetta

A delegation of representatives of international organizations led by Provincial Coordinator Maternal, newborn and child health (MNCH) Program Dr. Ismail Mirwani visited the maternity wards and labor rooms of BMC and Civil Hospital Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of representatives of international organizations led by Provincial Coordinator Maternal, newborn and child health (MNCH) Program Dr. Ismail Mirwani visited the maternity wards and labor rooms of BMC and Civil Hospital Quetta on Wednesday.

The delegation included Deputy Coordinator MSH, Dr. Sarmad Saeed Khan, UNICEF Health Specialist Dr. Amir Alizai, WHO, Dr. Asfandyar Sherani, UNFPA's Miss Anita Ahuja, MNCH's Kamil Baloch, Miss. Zainab and Mr. Bilawal.

The delegation had a detailed discussion with Prof. Dr. Najma Ghaffar, Head, Department of Maternal and Child Health, BMC and faculty members about scale lab, conference hall, training hall, expansion of new labor room, existing labor room and provision of other medical facilities.

While briefing the delegation about her department, Head of the Department of Maternal and Child Health, Prof. Dr. Najma Ghaffar said that it was very important to build a separate labor room as the number of patients is very large and space is insufficient.

She said better facilities would be provided from extension of old labor room.

The delegation visited the maternity wards and labor rooms of Civil Hospital Quetta.

MS Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Javed Akhtar, DM Dr. Mehboob Qambrani, Dr. Najma Raisani and RMO General Dr. Samiullah and other assistants were present on the occasion.

The delegation also inspected the KMC Kangaroo Mother Care Ward set up in collaboration with UNICEF and decided that the ward would be started this week to provide modern healthcare facilities to modern healthcare facilities to mother and newborns.

On the occasion, MS, Dr, Javed Akhtar gave his better suggestion for maternity wards saying that in this regard, measures were being taken to improve health facilities for interest of patients.

He also thanked the partners for their co-operation and assured them of all possible co-operation in the provision of facilities at the hospital.

MNCH, WHO, UNICEF and UNFPA assured for cooperating with state-of-the-art in provision of medical facilities including training, medical equipment and machinery to the Civil Hospital and BM Hospital Quetta in the Department of Maternal and Child and Pediatrics.

On the occasion, Dr. Ismail Mirwani said that the MNCH program is aimed at providing maternal and child health facilities in all the hospitals of the province with the help of its partners and charities and limited resources.

Efforts are being made to reduce the mortality rate of pregnant women and newborns, he said adding that in collaboration with international partners, steps were underway to modernize these departments so that free medical facilities could be provided to the people in remote areas of the province.