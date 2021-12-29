UrduPoint.com

International Delegation Visits Maternity Wards Of BMC, Civil Hospital Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2021 | 09:06 PM

International delegation visits maternity wards of BMC, Civil Hospital Quetta

A delegation of representatives of international organizations led by Provincial Coordinator Maternal, newborn and child health (MNCH) Program Dr. Ismail Mirwani visited the maternity wards and labor rooms of BMC and Civil Hospital Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of representatives of international organizations led by Provincial Coordinator Maternal, newborn and child health (MNCH) Program Dr. Ismail Mirwani visited the maternity wards and labor rooms of BMC and Civil Hospital Quetta on Wednesday.

The delegation included Deputy Coordinator MSH, Dr. Sarmad Saeed Khan, UNICEF Health Specialist Dr. Amir Alizai, WHO, Dr. Asfandyar Sherani, UNFPA's Miss Anita Ahuja, MNCH's Kamil Baloch, Miss. Zainab and Mr. Bilawal.

The delegation had a detailed discussion with Prof. Dr. Najma Ghaffar, Head, Department of Maternal and Child Health, BMC and faculty members about scale lab, conference hall, training hall, expansion of new labor room, existing labor room and provision of other medical facilities.

While briefing the delegation about her department, Head of the Department of Maternal and Child Health, Prof. Dr. Najma Ghaffar said that it was very important to build a separate labor room as the number of patients is very large and space is insufficient.

She said better facilities would be provided from extension of old labor room.

The delegation visited the maternity wards and labor rooms of Civil Hospital Quetta.

MS Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Javed Akhtar, DM Dr. Mehboob Qambrani, Dr. Najma Raisani and RMO General Dr. Samiullah and other assistants were present on the occasion.

The delegation also inspected the KMC Kangaroo Mother Care Ward set up in collaboration with UNICEF and decided that the ward would be started this week to provide modern healthcare facilities to modern healthcare facilities to mother and newborns.

On the occasion, MS, Dr, Javed Akhtar gave his better suggestion for maternity wards saying that in this regard, measures were being taken to improve health facilities for interest of patients.

He also thanked the partners for their co-operation and assured them of all possible co-operation in the provision of facilities at the hospital.

MNCH, WHO, UNICEF and UNFPA assured for cooperating with state-of-the-art in provision of medical facilities including training, medical equipment and machinery to the Civil Hospital and BM Hospital Quetta in the Department of Maternal and Child and Pediatrics.

On the occasion, Dr. Ismail Mirwani said that the MNCH program is aimed at providing maternal and child health facilities in all the hospitals of the province with the help of its partners and charities and limited resources.

Efforts are being made to reduce the mortality rate of pregnant women and newborns, he said adding that in collaboration with international partners, steps were underway to modernize these departments so that free medical facilities could be provided to the people in remote areas of the province.

Related Topics

Quetta Women All From

Recent Stories

Book an important source of getting knowledge, lit ..

Book an important source of getting knowledge, literary treasure: Chaudhry Fawad ..

1 minute ago
 Fertilizer stock of 3600 bags recovered

Fertilizer stock of 3600 bags recovered

2 minutes ago
 Jury Deliberations Continue in Elizabeth Holmes Tr ..

Jury Deliberations Continue in Elizabeth Holmes Trial After Closed Legal Team Me ..

2 minutes ago
 ERC delegation visits areas affected by floods in ..

ERC delegation visits areas affected by floods in Malaysia

8 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Tops $80 Per Barrel First Time Since N ..

Brent Crude Tops $80 Per Barrel First Time Since November 26

2 minutes ago
 Legislative business, 4 resolutions remain unaddre ..

Legislative business, 4 resolutions remain unaddressed in National Assembly

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.