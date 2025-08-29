International Delegation Visits Pakistan To Strengthen TVET Sector
August 29, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) An international delegation of experts and representatives from leading global institutions visited Pakistan to explore avenues for strengthening and modernizing the country’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector.
The delegation, comprising Lord Boateng, Member of the House of Lords, UK & Chancellor, University of Surrey; Dr. Amir Saddati, Executive Director, GEMS UAE; Ms. Gulmina Bilal, Chairperson, National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Pakistan; and Abdul Qadir, City & Guilds Pakistan, held a high-level meeting with Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Ms. Wajiha Qamar at her office.
The minister extended a warm welcome to the delegation and appreciated their interest in supporting Pakistan’s TVET reforms. She emphasized that Pakistan is committed to aligning its technical and vocational training systems with global standards to ensure youth empowerment and economic growth.
Discussions during the meeting focused on:
Policy reforms and institutional capacity building for uplifting the TVET sector,
Upgradation and modernization of training programs in line with international best practices,
Enhancing collaboration with national stakeholders to ensure inclusive and industry-driven skills development, and
Future strategies for sustainable development of TVET in Pakistan.
Speaking on the occasion, the foreign delegates acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to prioritize technical education and skills development, terming it a key driver of sustainable socio-economic progress. They assured their full support in promoting innovative partnerships, investment opportunities, and knowledge-sharing to strengthen Pakistan’s TVET sector.
The Minister of State underlined that the Government’s vision is to empower youth with demand-driven skills, reduce unemployment, and foster a skilled workforce that meets the needs of the rapidly evolving labor market. She added that the outcomes of such collaborations would not only uplift Pakistan’s TVET sector but also contribute significantly to national economic resilience and productivity.
The visit marks another important step towards building sustainable international linkages and partnerships in skills development, reflecting Pakistan’s firm resolve to equip its youth with the tools required to thrive in the 21st-century economy.
