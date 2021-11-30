UrduPoint.com

International Delegation Visits PSCA Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:06 PM

International delegation visits PSCA Lahore

A delegation comprising representatives of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Qurban Lines, here on Tuesday

The six-member delegation was received by PSCA Chief Operational Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan, who briefed the visitors about the agenda points such as women safety application, women empowerment, protection, workforce participation within and through the PSCA.

He also informed the delegation about women participation increase by up to 25 per cent of the authority's total workforce.

The representatives lauded PSCA initiatives of providing easily accessible security on the palm of women by PSCA's comprehensively featured android app namely the Women Safety application.

Kamran Khan briefed the delegation that the app had also more features such as secured route mapping, location sharing and one-touch SOS call for immediate security provision and deployment.

He said that it was not possible to educate women about the app without the support of civil society. The number of people installing the app, designed to protect women, was growing rapidly.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office delegation said it was a good initiative to create an app for protection of women.

The delegation was also briefed about various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform.

