International disability day observed in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Mardan Wasil Khan visited DHQ Hospital on the occasion of International Disabilities Day on Saturday.

The health department organized a walk on the occasion of this international day, led by Deputy Commissioner, Health department representatives and disabled citizens participated in the walk.

Expressing his views on the International Day, the Deputy Commissioner said that the physically challenged citizens are an important part of our community and today on the occasion of the International Day Walk we show our resolve for a comprehensive and accessible health care for all citizens.

It is a symbol of our collective commitment to promote the environment for the persons with disability. After the walk, the Deputy Commissioner cut the cake along with DHO Dr Javed Iqbal and other hospital management and doctors.