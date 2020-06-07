UrduPoint.com
International Drug Day To Be Observed On June 26

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 03:20 PM

International Drug Day to be observed on June 26

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :International Day against Drug abuse and illicit trafficking would be observed on June 26.

This day is observed across the world to show the commitment for the eradication of drug abuse.

In addition on ground activities, display of banners, steamers, panaflexes at airports, railway stations, bus stands and other important public places, advertisement in electronic and print media, playing of ANF awareness video messages on LEDs installed at airports and railway stations and other prominent places and on local cable tv channels are being organized in different cities of the country.

However, the drug demand reduction / awareness activities including walks, games/ sports competitions, speech/ debate competitions, lectures, seminar and workshops would be held keeping in view the situation of corona pandemic, an official told APP.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

