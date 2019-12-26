UrduPoint.com
International EMS Offers For 104 Countries From Major Domestic Locations

Thu 26th December 2019

International EMS offers for 104 countries from major domestic locations

Pakistan Post International Express Mail Service (EMS) is offered prompt transmission and speedy delivery of postal articles for 104 countries of the world from major domestic locations of the country

Documents, packets and parcels can be sent through EMS. The maximum weight of EMS item is 30 kilograms, an official of Pakistan Post told APP.

He said that special features of the service includes a truly global Fast, Economical Solution for dispatch of documents/merchandise, viable/speedy transshipment and prompt delivery.

"All outbound EMS items are subject to Customs inspection and clearance and should satisfy local Export Regulation's and destination countries Imports' Regulations" he said.

He said that each item containing goods or merchandise would be accompanied by properly completed Customs declaration.

"Compensation provided that a complaint regarding loss, non-delivery of an EMS item is preferred to the office concerned within 30 days of an article, in case of an established loss of an EMS article due to the fault of the Post, the liability will be accepted and compensation made commensurate with actual loss to the maximum extent" he added.

