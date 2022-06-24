UrduPoint.com

International Environment Day Conference Held

Published June 24, 2022

International Environment Day conference held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :National Skills University Islamabad arranged a conference in connection with International Environment Day on Friday.

Dr. Muzammil Anjum from PMAS Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, addressed the audience as a specialist in environmental protection and safety.

He discussed current risks and threats to the environment posed by uncontrolled urbanization, industrialization, and poor strategies for managing and safely disposing of hazardous chemicals.

The Deputy Secretary, Water Resources, Dr. Mazhar Hayat, chaired the session as chief guest.

He stressed on values of environmental protection by avoiding/doing simple activities at the individual level.

He disclosed the fact that if the students at the individual level take a small action on the planting of fruit trees, it would be a considerable impact on environmental restoration.

Vice Chancellor, National Skills University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, encouraged the NSU students to plant flowering plants and fruit trees according to the environmental conditions of Islamabad. He advised every student of NSU to be part of the Green Youth Movement and work for environmental protection.

