International Environmental Day to be observed in AJK on June 5

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) With this year's theme of 'Ecosystem Restoration,' Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) is set to commemorate World Environment Day 2024 on June 5.

The celebration aims to renew the commitment to addressing future climate and natural resource challenges.

Sardar Idrees Mahmood, Divisional Chief of the State-run AJK Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), revealed the plans for the event in Mirpur Division.

Under the directives of Amer Abdul Ghafar Lone, Minister of Environment, and Mazhar Farooq Janjua, Secretary of the Environment, Wildlife, and Fisheries Department, the focus will be on supporting nature-based climate solutions and promoting environmentally resilient initiatives, including forestation and biodiversity conservation.

The event will engage various civil society segments, including journalists, to promote this year's theme and ensure biodiversity conservation for future generations.

The AJK-EPA Zonal Office will host multiple events in Mirpur, featuring displays on main city streets highlighting the significance of World Environment Day.