International Experts Reach Karachi For Treatment Of Elephant

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :A seven-member team of international experts reached Karachi for the treatment of elephant Noor Jahan at Karachi Zoo, and held a detailed meeting with the administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman and the management of Karachi Zoo on Tuesday.

According to the details, a delegation consisting of experts from Egypt, Bulgaria, Germany and Austria reached the zoo on Tuesday where they had a detailed discussion with the Administrator Karachi regarding the treatment of the elephant.

Director of Zoo Khalid Hashmi, zoo veterinarian Dr Aamir Ismail, Abida Raees, director of Pakistan Animal Welfare Society Mahira Umar and other officers were also present, said a statement.

These experts belong to the animal welfare organization Four Paws this organization has a global reputation for the care and treatment of animals around the world.

The Administrator Karachi said that all arrangements are complete for treatment, medicines, X-ray, crane and special lighting in the elephant enclosure.

He thanked the team of experts for coming to Pakistan on the invitation of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for the treatment of Noor Jahan, the elephant.

He said no effort will be spared in the care and treatment of the animals present in Karachi Zoo.

Dr Amir Al-Khalili, the head of the team, while speaking, expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements and said that on Wednesday, he will start the regular treatment of elephant Noor Jahan and if a minor operation is required, that will also be done.

He said that according to the initial report, the elephant is suffering from joint pain due to which one of its legs is affected and facing difficulty in walking.

He said that animals can get this kind of disease and it is a normal thing. The delegation also reviewed the arrangements made in relation to the treatment in the elephant enclosure and the medicines, injections and other facilities ordered for the treatment.

Earlier, Administrator Karachi thanked the members of the Four Paws and appreciated their services at the global level and welcomed them to the Zoo.

