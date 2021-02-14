International exposure: Govt school kids share local food activity with kids of different countries

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Government school children organized and shared "local traditional foods" activity with school kids of different countries under International School Award (ISA) of British Council.

International School Award of British Council is being run in schools of different countries including Bangladesh, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Palestine, Nepal and some others.

The basic purpose of the programme is to enhance students awareness about others culture, education imparting methodology, manners etc, said Israr Hussain Haider, an international coordinator of the programme and teacher at Government High School 67/15-L Mian Channu.

Israr Haider talking to APP informed that British Councils approached District Education Department for running International School Award Programme.

The District Education Authority honoured Government High School 67/15-L . He added that the school kids were actively participating in the ISA programme. The kids used to arrange different activities on different occasions and shared it with kids of different countries through social media. As per ISA programme, seven activities were shared, three at international level and four at national level.

About students activities shared at international level, Israr Hussain remarked that local kids did language activity with children of Palestine school.

Pakistani students taught them some urdu words and Palestinian kids shared some words of Arabic language. Similarly, plantation activity was shared with students of Bangladesh. Now, the students organized food Activity and shared practical demonstration and recipes of local traditional foods practically including "Saag, Maize Bread, Potato Bread, Lassi, Carrot Sweets, Til-Shikri, Gajjachak, Muranda, Halwapuri, Raddish Bread" and some other foods. Israr maintained that the students, either from Pakistan or different countries, took keen interest in other cultures. The local students also received feedback forms from foreign students in which the foreign school kids expressed their joys, said Israr.

Students namely Hussain Akhtar, Faheem and Ramzan Attari also spoke and expressed joys of the programme. They stated that they learnt many new things from kids of other countries.

Principal Mehar Muhammad Iqbal Marth stated that International School Award Programme was of very much importance in grooming the local students.

He added that it improved confidence of student.

He stressed the need to promote such programmes to improve students awareness level.