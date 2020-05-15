International family day observed

International Family Day was observed globally including Pakistan on Friday with an aim to spread awareness about the importance of families and the role of the international community in the development of the families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :International Family Day was observed globally including Pakistan on Friday with an aim to spread awareness about the importance of families and the role of the international community in the development of the families.

This day provides a chance to government, organizations and individuals to encourage knowledge of the troubles, strengths and issues relating to families, Prof. Dr. Shahid Khan said.

He said that there was dire need to increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families and finding a solution for its improvement.

Millions of people around the world lack decent working conditions and the social support to care for their families, while a number of countries offer generous leave provisions for mothers and fathers, however paternity leave provisions are still rare in the majority of developing countries, he added.

The United Nation General Assembly proclaimed the International Year of the Families in its resolution 44/82 of 9 December 1989.

The General Assembly in 1993 decided in a resolution (A/RES/47/237) to observe 15 May every year as The International Day of Families. United Nations aims to encourage the people for better living standards and social progress of families worldwide.

The day focuses to modify economic and social structures that affect the stability and structure of family units in various parts of the world.