UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Family Day Observed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:58 PM

International family day observed

International Family Day was observed globally including Pakistan on Friday with an aim to spread awareness about the importance of families and the role of the international community in the development of the families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :International Family Day was observed globally including Pakistan on Friday with an aim to spread awareness about the importance of families and the role of the international community in the development of the families.

This day provides a chance to government, organizations and individuals to encourage knowledge of the troubles, strengths and issues relating to families, Prof. Dr. Shahid Khan said.

He said that there was dire need to increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families and finding a solution for its improvement.

Millions of people around the world lack decent working conditions and the social support to care for their families, while a number of countries offer generous leave provisions for mothers and fathers, however paternity leave provisions are still rare in the majority of developing countries, he added.

The United Nation General Assembly proclaimed the International Year of the Families in its resolution 44/82 of 9 December 1989.

The General Assembly in 1993 decided in a resolution (A/RES/47/237) to observe 15 May every year as The International Day of Families. United Nations aims to encourage the people for better living standards and social progress of families worldwide.

The day focuses to modify economic and social structures that affect the stability and structure of family units in various parts of the world.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution World United Nations Progress May December Family Government

Recent Stories

Daily Increase of COVID-19 Cases at Below 20 Neede ..

44 seconds ago

UN won't vote electronically in Security Council e ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan hospital attackers 'came to kill mothers': ..

3 minutes ago

Race to prevent coronavirus 'nightmare' in Rohingy ..

1 minute ago

Women volunteer of 'Tiger Force' to fulfill respon ..

1 minute ago

MWMC launches special cleanliness in city

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.