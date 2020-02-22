International Federation of Journalist (IFJ) official visits Lahore Arts Council (LAC)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :International Federation of Journalist (IFJ) Deputy Secretary Jeremy Dear on Saturday visited the Lahore Arts Council (LAC).

He visited the Lahore Literary Festival and praised the role of the Alhamra Arts Council to promote culture and Art.

He appreciated the work of Alhamra for promotion of art and culture and said Alhamra was strengthening its literary-cultural relationship with the entire world which was truly remarkable.�Earlier, Executive Director Alhamra Athar Ali Khan welcomed the IFJ deputy secretaryand discusses cultural issues.