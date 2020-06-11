International festival postponed till October 2021

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:47 AM

Management of International Islamabad Art Festival (IIAF) has decided to postpone IAF-20 till October 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Management of International Islamabad Art Festival (IIAF) has decided to postpone IAF-20 till October 2021.

Renowned artist Jamal Shah, head of IIAF, told APP, "we were all set to hold IAF-20 in October this year but due to COVID-19, its consequent lockdowns and other devastating effects throughout the world, it was decided to postpone IAF-20 till next year."

