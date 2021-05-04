UrduPoint.com
International Firefighters Day: Governor Pays Tribute To Firefighters, Distributes Awards

International Firefighters Day: Governor pays tribute to firefighters, distributes awards: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday acknowledged and paid rich tribute to the firefighters who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while protecting precious human lives and properties of citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday acknowledged and paid rich tribute to the firefighters who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while protecting precious human lives and properties of citizens.

He expressed these views while addressing the International Firefighters Day ceremony, held at Darbar Hall of Governor's House. Director General Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer and a large number of rescuers attended the ceremony.

The bravery of all firefighters who died in the course of their duties was remembered with a minute's silence. The governor said the services of all the martyred fire rescuers had been written in the history in golden letters.

Ch Sarwar said that he had arranged the training of rescue officers in Scotland during his tenure as Scottish parliamentarian.

The rescue officers, trained as master trainers, replicated the training at the Emergency Services academy, which resulted in the launch of first Modern Fire & Rescue Service in 2007 in Lahore.

DG Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer thanked the governor for support to start and strengthen Fire and Rescue Service in the country.

He congratulated the best rescuers of the year 2020. He said the Rescue Fire service responded to over 158,000 incidents in Punjab during the last 13 years and saved losses worth over Rs 490 billion.

Later, the Punjab governor, along with DG Rescue-1122, presented the best performance award 2021 to five rescuers at the provincial level.

