- Home
- Pakistan
- International Firefighters Day honours brave heroes worldwide, calls attention to challenges faced
International Firefighters Day Honours Brave Heroes Worldwide, Calls Attention To Challenges Faced
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) On the occasion of International Firefighters Day, nations around the globe, including Pakistan, unite to pay tribute to the valour and sacrifices of firefighters who courageously risk their lives to safeguard communities during emergencies.
Established in 1999 following a tragic incident in Australia where five firefighters perished battling a sudden wildfire, this day serves as a solemn reminder of the inherent dangers faced by firefighters in the line of duty.
Renowned for their unparalleled dedication, firefighters are revered worldwide for their unique and perilous profession.
Their role extends beyond mere firefighting; they undertake intricate rescue missions, often in unpredictable and hazardous conditions, requiring specialized skills and equipment.
In Punjab, the inception of the Rescue 1122 Service in 2004 marked a significant step towards bolstering emergency response capabilities.
However, the journey towards establishing a robust fire service was not without challenges, eventually leading to the establishment of the Fire Rescue Service in 2007.
Despite their selfless service, firefighters in Karachi have faced dire circumstances, with at least 33 lives lost and numerous others disabled while protecting lives and property.
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), grappling with financial constraints, has struggled to provide essential resources and facilities to its fire brigade.
In recognition of their unwavering commitment, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has pledged to honour firefighters with the Pride of Performance award, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the safety and well-being of the city's residents.
As the world commemorates International Firefighters Day, it also sheds light on the pressing need to address the challenges faced by these unsung heroes.
Recent Stories
PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mirwaiz vows continued pursuit of peaceful resolution for Kashmir dispute10 minutes ago
-
Pak Army organises free medical camp at Sheikhupura10 minutes ago
-
Ministry advises intending pilgrims to ensure vaccination five days before departure30 minutes ago
-
DC inspects examination centers1 hour ago
-
PHP checked 1.16 m people on highways through e-Police Post app1 hour ago
-
Commissioner directs to eliminate illegal bus stands from city areas2 hours ago
-
LG&CD deptt appoints Dr Abdullah as Focal Person Media2 hours ago
-
PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement2 hours ago
-
Police dismantles Kashi gang4 hours ago
-
Two officials of PASSCO, one middle man booked for alleged embezzlement5 hours ago
-
Constable held for selling allegedly stolen goats in cattle market5 hours ago
-
RIUJ, NPC jointly organizes seminar on freedom of expression14 hours ago