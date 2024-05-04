International Firefighters Day honours brave heroes worldwide, calls attention to challenges faced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) On the occasion of International Firefighters Day, nations around the globe, including Pakistan, unite to pay tribute to the valour and sacrifices of firefighters who courageously risk their lives to safeguard communities during emergencies.

Established in 1999 following a tragic incident in Australia where five firefighters perished battling a sudden wildfire, this day serves as a solemn reminder of the inherent dangers faced by firefighters in the line of duty.

Renowned for their unparalleled dedication, firefighters are revered worldwide for their unique and perilous profession.

Their role extends beyond mere firefighting; they undertake intricate rescue missions, often in unpredictable and hazardous conditions, requiring specialized skills and equipment.

In Punjab, the inception of the Rescue 1122 Service in 2004 marked a significant step towards bolstering emergency response capabilities.

However, the journey towards establishing a robust fire service was not without challenges, eventually leading to the establishment of the Fire Rescue Service in 2007.

Despite their selfless service, firefighters in Karachi have faced dire circumstances, with at least 33 lives lost and numerous others disabled while protecting lives and property.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), grappling with financial constraints, has struggled to provide essential resources and facilities to its fire brigade.

In recognition of their unwavering commitment, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has pledged to honour firefighters with the Pride of Performance award, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the safety and well-being of the city's residents.

As the world commemorates International Firefighters Day, it also sheds light on the pressing need to address the challenges faced by these unsung heroes.