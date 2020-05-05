International Firefighters Day observed in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

Like other parts of the world the International Firefighters Day was observed here on Monday with the objective to pay homage to Firefighters and to educate people about fire safety and make them aware of the efforts of Firefighters for public safety

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the world the International Firefighters Day was observed here on Monday with the objective to pay homage to Firefighters and to educate people about fire safety and make them aware of the efforts of Firefighters for public safety.

Rescue-1122 hold a flag march from Chandni chowk to Liaquat Bagh led by District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr. Abdur Rehman.

In which Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122, Fire vehicles, Special Vehicles, Motorbike Ambulances, Rescuers, Firefighters, Emergency Officers participated in the march to sensitize community about Rescuers and Firefighters.

Speaking on the Occassion, The District Emergency Officer Dr Abdur Rehman said that firefighters enter burning buildings when other run out of them, put their lives at risk for saving lives of others.

It is our obligation to pay homage to Firefighters and give respect to them at all Level, he added.