International Firefighters Day Observed In Rescue 1122

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Like other part of the world, the Rescue 1122 celebrated international Firefighters Day on Saturday and paid tribute to all those associated with this noble cause as professional firefighters.

Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Mohammad Ayaz Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan salutes his veteran firefighters on the occasion of International Day and paid rich tribute to all those associated with this noble profession.

All over the world, firefighters are known as heroes because of their services, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan while paying rich tribute to the firefighters said. Firefighters always run towards the fire while common people run away from the burning heat, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan said.

Rescue 1122 has provided services in more than 30,000 different fire incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan disclosed. The highest number of fire incidents were reported in Peshawar, that was 8505 in number, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan said.

Rescue 1122 has all the latest firefighting equipment, Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan said and would ensure their services to the general public during firing incidents.

International Firefighters' Day (IFFD) is observed on May 4 annually to honour the heroes who risk their lives to safeguard their communities. It was established after a proposal by Australian firefighter, JJ Edmondson, was made on January 4, 1999, following the deaths of five firefighters fighting a bushfire in Australia on Dec 2, 1998.

On December 2, 1998, firefighters of the Geelong West Fire Brigade responded to a call for assistance by other firefighters fighting a wildfire from Linton, Victoria, Australia.

A sudden change of wind direction caused due to a cold front led to the fire truck being engulfed by the fire on the way to refilling the water tank.

As a result, five Geelong West firefighters were killed: Garry Vredeveldt, Christopher Evans, Stuart Davidson, Jason Thomas, and Matthew Armstrong. This incident eventually led to the proposal for an International Firefighters' Day.

