International flights restored from Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Federal government has decided restoration international flights to Saudi Arabia and other countries from Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, said an official news release issued here Thursday.

The decision of the restoration international flights at Peshawar airport was taken by the Prime Minister Imran Khan on the special request of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

In this connection, the national security advisor will also be informed.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has said that they are fully aware of the difficulties faced by expatriates Pakistanis in Gulf and other countries and they will not leave them alone at this critical juncture.

The chief minister while expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the restoration of international flights from Bacha Khan International Airport will help minimize the hardships of the expats returning to their homeland.

He urged upon the passengers and general public for extending support to the preventive efforts of the government against coronavirus.