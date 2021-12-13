UrduPoint.com

International Forum Of Peace And Trust Held In Ashgabat

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:46 AM

International Forum of Peace and Trust held in Ashgabat

The International Conference “Peace and Trust Policy – Basis of International Security, Stability and Development” in honor of the 26th anniversary of the permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan and International Neutrality Day took place in Turkmen capital

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th December, 2021) The International Conference “Peace and Trust Policy – Basis of International Security, Stability and Development” in honor of the 26th anniversary of the permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan and International Neutrality Day took place in Turkmen capital.
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov participated to the International Forum in Ashgabat.
The event was attended by the heads of the Mejlis of the Milli Gengesh (National Council), Deputy Chairpersons of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, heads of the ministries and agencies of the country, leaders of the reputable international organizations, the heads of the diplomatic missions and representations of the international organizations working in Ashgabat, rectors of the higher educational institutions of Turkmenistan, the heads and representatives of the local media, as well as foreign journalists accredited in Turkmenistan.
In his speech President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov underlined that the principles of peacefulness, trust, openness to dialogue are inherent in the foundation of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy – permanent Neutrality.

We are proud to say that we are implementing our neutrality for the benefit of universal development and progress and the fulfillment of the program objectives of the UN, the Leader of the Nation added.
In addition, President of Turkmenistan emphasized the need to form a new philosophy of international relations based on clearly defined political criteria, healthy and strong pragmatism, and universally recognized and comprehensible human values.


The participants of the Conference listened to the presentations of the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization H.Noziri, Secretary General of the Organization of the Turkic States B.Amreyev, Secretary General of the International Organization of the Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) D.Kaseinov, Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Central Asia, the Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia N.Gherman, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan D.Shlapachenko and the Head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat J.MacGregor.
The speakers noted that taking into account its neutral status Turkmenistan intends to further strengthen mutually beneficial partnership with international and regional structures.
As is known, the initiative to hold the current forum belongs to the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Being the final event of the International Year of Peace and Trust, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly, this multilateral forum has become a kind of accord for joint actions aimed at restoration of a culture of peace, trust and friendly dialogue in the relations between the countries of the world.
Following the International Forum of Peace and Trust the solid package of documents which counts 26 multilateral acts had been signed.


International Conference continued in plenary sessions.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Progress Ashgabat Turkmenistan Media Event Cabinet Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ship Tughril Visits Malaysia And Par ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Tughril Visits Malaysia And Participates In Bilateral Naval D ..

9 minutes ago
 800 more cops deputed at police stations of Islama ..

800 more cops deputed at police stations of Islamabad

25 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Paperless govt a key milestone in journ ..

UAE Press: Paperless govt a key milestone in journey towards sustainable world

47 minutes ago
 Abraham Accords Peace Agreement establishes &#039; ..

Abraham Accords Peace Agreement establishes &#039;deep and solid&#039; structure ..

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th December 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.