'International Girl Child Day' Ceremony Held At UoS
Published October 11, 2024
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Women Development Centre at the University of Sargodha organised an event to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child at Noon business hall on Friday.
This year's theme, "Girls' Vision for the Future," emphasised the importance of empowering girls to shape their own futures and create a better world for all.
The ceremony started with recitation from the Holy Quran, Naat and national anthem.
In-charge Women Development Dr Nargis Abbas,Director Academics University of Sargodha Dr Uzma Shahzadi and Medical Social Welfare Officer DHQ Nadia Misal Shah were also present.
Distinguished guests highlighted the crucial issues such as girls' empowerment, bright futures, protection and digital education.
By supporting and educating girls, we can unlock their potential to become leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers.
Dr Nargis expressed her appreciation and gratitude to the vice chancellor whose vision energizes us to grow enthusiastically, Pro VC, Registrar and Director Students Affairs, organising team of students whose support and help made this event executable.
