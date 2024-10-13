International Girl Child Day marked at Women University

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Women University Multan marked International Girl Child Day with a seminar themed “Girls’ Vision for the Future", here on Sunday.

Held at Katchery Campus, the event focused on the urgent need for action and hope, fueled by the voices and aspirations of girls. The seminar featured talks on women's health, an expert panel discussion, and free medical tests. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Kalsoom Pracha, was the chief guest. Key speakers included Ms. Nighat Ehsan from Fatimid Foundation and Dr. Kanwal Rehman, Chairperson of the Department of Pharmacy. Registrar Prof. Dr. Mamoona Khan was the focal person.

Ms. Nighat Ehsan delivered an insightful speech on thalassemia awareness. She stressed the importance of pre-marriage screening and preventive measures. A blood camp provided free haemoglobin tests and Hepatitis B and C screenings for students and faculty. The initiative encouraged students to undergo thalassemia screening and donate blood.

Dr. Kanwal Rehman discussed various women’s health complexities, including menstruation, infections, and reproductive diseases. She highlighted prevention, diagnosis, and treatment options. She also pointed out the crucial role of mental health in women's well-being.

Pharmacy students set up informative stalls to check blood pressure and BMI.

The Department of Applied Psychology addressed violence and harassment protection. They talked about the physical and psychological impact of violence on women. Speakers called for empowering women to fight gender-based violence and urged for stronger protective measures.

Prof. Dr. Kalsoom Pracha stressed the importance of women's health, particularly in nurturing future generations. She spoke about girls’ representation in society and their basic rights. She underscored the need for greater efforts in education, noting its critical role in empowerment.

Registrar Prof. Dr. Mamoona Khan stated that girls’ education is the key to empowerment. She urged collective efforts to protect girls' rights. She added that the university is taking steps to ensure female students and staff work in a safe, stress-free environment.

The event also featured theme-based stalls by different departments, promoting the vision of building a future where every girl can thrive. The seminar was moderated by Ms. Sadia Talib and attended by Dr. Adeela Saeed, faculty members, and students.