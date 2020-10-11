UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Girl Child Day Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

International Girl Child Day observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :International Day of the Girl Child was observed on Sunday to recognize girls' rights and the unique challenges facing by them around the world.

The theme of the day is "My Voice, Our Equal Future", Radio Pakistan reported.

The International Day of the Girl Child focused attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls' empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

Adolescent girls have the right to a safe, educated, and healthy life, not only during these critical formative years, but also as they mature into women.

Empowering women and girls and promoting gender equality was essential to accelerating sustainable development. Ending all forms of discrimination against women and girls was not only a basic human right, but it also had a multiplier effect across all other development areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Women Sunday All

Recent Stories

Initiative by ‘Mother of the UAE’ restores eye ..

58 minutes ago

DFM collaborates with 14 companies as &#039;Launch ..

58 minutes ago

Colombia joins World Logistics Passport

1 hour ago

MoHAP organises first global virtual forum on futu ..

1 hour ago

DP World - UAE Region tackles key industry challen ..

1 hour ago

&#039;We will work to support initiatives that pro ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.