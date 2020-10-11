International Girl Child Day observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :International Day of the Girl Child was observed on Sunday to recognize girls' rights and the unique challenges facing by them around the world.

The theme of the day is "My Voice, Our Equal Future", Radio Pakistan reported.

The International Day of the Girl Child focused attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls' empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

Adolescent girls have the right to a safe, educated, and healthy life, not only during these critical formative years, but also as they mature into women.

Empowering women and girls and promoting gender equality was essential to accelerating sustainable development. Ending all forms of discrimination against women and girls was not only a basic human right, but it also had a multiplier effect across all other development areas.