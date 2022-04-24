International Girls in ICT Day to be marked on April 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The International Girls in ICT Day will be marked on April 28 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan drawing attention to the critical need for more girls and women in the ICT sector.

For girls and young women to thrive in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers, they need safe and reliable access the internet and digital tools. That's why, in consultation with youth, we identified "Access and Safety" as our theme for Girls in ICT 2022.

UN Women is joining girls around the world to mark International Girls in ICT Day, With technology playing a role in all kinds of careers, from art and history to law, Primary teaching and graphic design, learning tech skills at a young age will set girls up for economic independence.

And, the ICT sector needs more girls and women.

The United Nations International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is highlighting the need to promote technology career opportunities for girls and women in the world's fastest growing sector.

Girls and young women who learn coding, apps development and computer science will not only be well-placed for a successful career in the ICT sector, but ICT skills are rapidly becoming a strong advantage for students in just about any other field they might choose to pursue.

Girls in ICT Day reminds us that ICTs help to improve the lives of people everywhere through better health care, better environmental management, better communications, and better educational systems that transform the way children and adults learn.