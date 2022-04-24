UrduPoint.com

International Girls In ICT Day To Be Marked On April 28

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2022 | 12:50 PM

International Girls in ICT Day to be marked on April 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The International Girls in ICT Day will be marked on April 28 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan drawing attention to the critical need for more girls and women in the ICT sector.

For girls and young women to thrive in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers, they need safe and reliable access the internet and digital tools. That's why, in consultation with youth, we identified "Access and Safety" as our theme for Girls in ICT 2022.

UN Women is joining girls around the world to mark International Girls in ICT Day, With technology playing a role in all kinds of careers, from art and history to law, Primary teaching and graphic design, learning tech skills at a young age will set girls up for economic independence.

And, the ICT sector needs more girls and women.

The United Nations International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is highlighting the need to promote technology career opportunities for girls and women in the world's fastest growing sector.

Girls and young women who learn coding, apps development and computer science will not only be well-placed for a successful career in the ICT sector, but ICT skills are rapidly becoming a strong advantage for students in just about any other field they might choose to pursue.

Girls in ICT Day reminds us that ICTs help to improve the lives of people everywhere through better health care, better environmental management, better communications, and better educational systems that transform the way children and adults learn.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Technology United Nations Young Itu Independence April Women All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

4 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

12 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

12 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

12 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.