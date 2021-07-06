UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Goat, Sheep Festival To Be Staged On Jul 9

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

International goat, sheep festival to be staged on Jul 9

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The 23rd heavy weight goat and sheep international festival will be staged here on July 9.

The festival was being arranged by the international goat and bull association at Ali Hajvery center, Lal Mills Chowk.

The organizer Atta Gujjar said here Tuesday that various breed of livestock including heavy goat & sheep,pure and cross Teddy goat, bull and calf would be brought in the festival in seven different categories.

The first position holder will be given Rs 500,000 cash,the second will get Rs 200,000 while third position holder will receive Rs 100,000 cash prize besides trophies and shields.

Similarly, cash prizes from Rs 25,000 to Rs 200,000 will be given to position holders in other categories.

Related Topics

July From Weight

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.71 a barrel M ..

13 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Masdar wins tender for 200 MW sol ..

58 minutes ago

‘I came for rough environment in ’63 but it’ ..

58 minutes ago

DMCC registers 1,230 companies in 2021 - best H1 p ..

58 minutes ago

ADJD releases Arabic version of International Fram ..

1 hour ago

EGA’s GAC opens $1 million vocational training c ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.