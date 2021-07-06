International goat, sheep festival to be staged on Jul 9

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The 23rd heavy weight goat and sheep international festival will be staged here on July 9.

The festival was being arranged by the international goat and bull association at Ali Hajvery center, Lal Mills Chowk.

The organizer Atta Gujjar said here Tuesday that various breed of livestock including heavy goat & sheep,pure and cross Teddy goat, bull and calf would be brought in the festival in seven different categories.

The first position holder will be given Rs 500,000 cash,the second will get Rs 200,000 while third position holder will receive Rs 100,000 cash prize besides trophies and shields.

Similarly, cash prizes from Rs 25,000 to Rs 200,000 will be given to position holders in other categories.