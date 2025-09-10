International Gynecological Awareness Day Observed
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The International Gynecological Awareness Day was observed here on Wednesday.
Various programs and seminars were also organized in government and private insitutions.
In this regard, Renowned Gynecologist Dr Humaira Azhar said that women’s health is directly
linked to the well-being and prosperity of society.
She stressed that awareness and education are essential for all age groups from girls
to elderly women so they could make informed decisions about their health.
Highlighting the significance of the day, Dr Humaira Azhar said its purpose is to remind women
to prioritize their health as only a healthy mother could nurture a healthy generation.
