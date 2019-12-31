UrduPoint.com
International Haq Bahoo Conference On Jan 2

Tue 31st December 2019

Tanzeem ul Arifeen,a religious organization, will organize 'Haq Bahoo International Conference' here on January 2 at Fort Qasim Stadium

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Tanzeem ul Arifeen,a religious organization, will organize 'Haq Bahoo International Conference' here on January 2 at Fort Qasim Stadium.

District representatives of the host body,Manshur Ahmed Qadiri,Qari Muhammad Altaf, Mudassar Ayub and others while addressing a press conference at local press club said Tanzeem was working to forge unity among Muslim ummah, besides welfare works for the deserving sections.

This body was established by prominent religious scholar Sultan Muhammad Ali Asghar in 1987,they said.

Chairman Muslim Institute Sakhi Sultan Muhammad Ali would presideover the conference while central secretary general of Tanzeem ul Arifeen, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali will deliver key lecture.

