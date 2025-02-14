International Hockey League 2025 Held Under Prime Minister Youth Program
Published February 14, 2025 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Under the Prime Minister Youth Program, the International Hockey League 2025 was held, featuring teams from Pakistan Police, Khawaja Junaid Hockey Club, Netherlands Hockey Club and Germany Hockey Club.
In the series, a match between Pakistan Police and Netherlands Hockey Club teams was held at the National Hockey Stadium. Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, participated as the chief guest. The event was attended by the ambassadors of the Netherlands and Germany, Commandant Police Training College Chohung DIG Mahboob Aslam, Force Commander ANF Punjab Brigadier Sikandar Hayat Chaudhry, President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, former hockey players, senior journalist Raees Ansari, Olympians Khawaja Junaid, Shabbir Senior, Tahir Zaman, Qamar Ibrahim, Kamran Ashraf, M Irfan, Mujahid Rana, President Pakistan Hockey Federation Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti, and other officials.
The IG Punjab met with the players of the Netherlands Hockey Club and Pakistan Police teams, as well as other dignitaries. He also interacted with the fans, children, and students in various enclosures.
Fans cheered and chanted "Punjab Police Zindabad" after seeing the IG Punjab among them. The match at the National Hockey Stadium was dedicated to police martyrs.
The IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is committed not only to protecting the lives and properties of the public but also promoting positive activities among the youth. He highlighted that the visit of international hockey teams to Pakistan reflects the country's peaceful and positive image. Punjab Police has a long-standing association with sports, with several internationally renowned players, including Fazal Mahmood and Munir Dar, having been part of the police force. Two members of Punjab Police were selected for the Lahore Qalandars team in the PSL. The IG Punjab further emphasized that matches between Pakistan Police teams and foreign sports teams, including the Netherlands Club, will continue in the future. Police athletes have won numerous medals and awards in both national and international sports competitions, he added.
