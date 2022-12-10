UrduPoint.com

International HR Day Being Celebrated To Express Unshakable Solidarity With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2022 | 01:30 AM

International HR day being celebrated to express unshakable solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :International Kashmir Lobby Group (Youth Forum For Kashmir) is celebrating International Human Rights Day, being observed on December 10, to give a message of solidarity to the people of Kashmir.

The event aims to persuade Human Rights organizations to play their role to stop human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Senior Leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Abdul Hameed Lone told APP here on Friday that the HR Day celebrations are to assure the people of Kashmir that Pakistan will continue its support.

As part of the awareness campaign, nearly 200 doves (the symbol of peace) will be set free aiming to send the message of peace to the world and highlight the Human Rights violations in IIOJK by the callous Indian Occupational forces, Lone said.

He added that the whole Pakistani nation stands by Kashmiris and will continue to support them till their freedom from Indian illegal and brutal occupation.

Pakistan is determined to promote peace, democracy, human rights, gender equality and sustainable development in Kashmir.

He said that unfortunately, the United Nations has not yet been able to implement its Security Council resolution on Kashmir.

Speakers on this occasion will strongly condemn the upsurge in systematic genocide, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, torture and denial of religious, social and political rights of innocent Kashmiris by brutal Indian troops.

On January 5, 1949, the UN Commission for India and Pakistan passed a resolution stipulating an UN-supervised referendum, or plebiscite in the resolution's language, so citizens of the State of Jammu and Kashmir could decide to join either Pakistan or India. This requirement is pending mainly because of India's invasion and annexation of Kashmir.

